Cheer for Pepper Fest

Everyone was cheering for Pepper Fest. 

The Pepper Fest parade was one filled with visiting royalty, community faces and fun on Saturday, Aug. 20. The 2022 Pepper Fest court kicked off the parade followed by the lineup of 12royal court candidates. 

The Hudson and New Richmond marching bands were close behind. Hudson soccer, cheer and hockey also made their way through the parade route, which went east on Michaelson and then south on Sixth in North Hudson. 

2022 Pepper Fest parade

1 of 14

Little faces lit up as dozens of crowned young women waved their way by on floats, candy was tossed and bubbles were suspended in the humid afternoon air. 

Though the late morning parade started off a bit gloomy, the sun began to peek through toward the end. 

Later on Saturday, the three parade winners were announced. 

Kings Award: Cottage Grove Strawberry Festival.

Queens Award to the Lakeville Pan-O-Prog. 

Pepper Award: North Hudson Kwik Trip. 

