The Pepper Fest parade was one filled with visiting royalty, community faces and fun on Saturday, Aug. 20. The 2022 Pepper Fest court kicked off the parade followed by the lineup of 12royal court candidates.
The Hudson and New Richmond marching bands were close behind. Hudson soccer, cheer and hockey also made their way through the parade route, which went east on Michaelson and then south on Sixth in North Hudson.
Queen Emma
2022 Pepper Fest Queen Emma Hatch in her last parade with her court.
Hudson Marching Band
The Hudson Marching Band was one of the first to make their way through the parade route.
River Falls Ambassadors
The River Falls Royal Ambassador crew made their way over to their neighbors stomping ground for the Pepper Fest parade.
New Richmond Marching Band
The New Richmond Marching band made their way down Michaelson Street.
Spectator watching
The spectators were nearly as fun as the parade floats.
Hudson Ambassadors
The Hudson Ambassadors made the long trek across Lake Mallalieu to support their North Hudson Pepper Fest friends.
Up up and back down
The St. Paul Bouncing Team made an appearance and made sure everyone that went up, safely came down.
All for Pepper Fest
Some of us snoozed our way through the parade.
Vulcans
The Vulcan "V" was spotted on many cheeks after the parade.
Hudson hockey
These kids skated right through the parade route.
Pups in parades
It doesn't get much cuter than that.
Bubbles
Bubbles were a fan favorite.
Tractors
The variety of participants in this year's Pepper Fest parade made fantastic fun for people of all ages.
St. Croix County Fairest
St. Croix County's Junior Fairest of the Fair Audrey Fern and Fairest Rachel Sanftner made an appearance at the parade on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Little faces lit up as dozens of crowned young women waved their way by on floats, candy was tossed and bubbles were suspended in the humid afternoon air.
Though the late morning parade started off a bit gloomy, the sun began to peek through toward the end.
Later on Saturday, the three parade winners were announced.
Kings Award: Cottage Grove Strawberry Festival.
Queens Award to the Lakeville Pan-O-Prog.
Pepper Award: North Hudson Kwik Trip.
