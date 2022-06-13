No more gun violence

Community members in Hudson gathered over I-94 on June 12 to rally for gun control. 

On June 12, Hudson community members gathered on the 11th Street S./Heggen Street bridge to advocate for stricter gun control laws. 

After the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, nineteen students and two teachers were fatally shot. This rally came in response to the May 24 tragedy. 

Rally for common sense gun laws

Community member Becca Haegele helped organize the event over I-94. 

"Why have we normalized this rather than working to stop it or at very least prevent it as much as possible?" she said. "Enough is enough. Our children deserve so much better than this.” 

