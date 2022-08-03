A hot and sticky night did not deter neighbors in New Richmond from celebrating National Night Out at seven different locations around the city Tuesday night, Aug. 1.
3rd Street and Park Ave
Neighbors (L-R) Tom Schuette, Jason Rogers and Eric Wildt celebrated National Night Out with front row seats at the 3rd St. and Park Ave. block party in New Richmond.
Blue
Blue convinced his owners, Caitlynn and Drew Heggernes, to support the K-9 fundraiser as part of National Night Out at the 3rd St. and Park Ave. block party in New Richmond
Gloria and Donna
Neighbors, Gloria Green (l) and Donna Hauth (r) helped themselves to a hot dog during a National Night Out celebration in New Richmond Tuesday night.
Spin the wheel
New Richmond Police Officer Aaron Anderson assisted Nicolai Lennartson spin for a prize at a National Night Out celebration in New Richmond.
Katie and Storm
K-9 Officer Katie Chevrier and her partner Storm appreciated the love from a tiny neighbor at the 3rd St. and Park AVe. National Night Out celebration in New Richmond, Tuesday night.
Hammerschlagen
Firefighter, Joshua Epperman, took a swing at the hammerschlagen at the 3rd St. and Park Ave. National Night Out celebration in New Richmond.
Swing on over
Easton Jerry took a different swing at the 3rd St. and Park Ave. National Night Out celebration in New Richmond.
Kira on hammerschlagen
Kira Young waited for the adults to clear out before taking her turn at the hammerschlagen during National Night Out in New Richmond.
Kristi and Serena
Kristi Rogers (r) with help from neighbors including, Serena Wildt (l), organized the 3rd St. and Park Ave. block party in New Richmond to celebrate National Night Out.
Perfect night for a root beer float
Mitchell Hobbie was just getting started on his root beer float at the National Night Out celebration at Mary Park in New Richmond Tuesday night.
Ayla
Ayla Engler found her own way to cool down at a hot and humid National Night Out celebration in Mary Park, New Richmond.
The first National Night Out took place in 1984 and involved 25 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states. What started initially as a community-building campaign to strengthen police-community partnerships has grown into a wider celebration of public safety.
Kristi Rogers, with help from neighbors like Serena Wildt, organized a block party at 3rd Street and Park Ave. in New Richmond for the second year in a row.
“It’s really not a lot of work because it’s fun, but I couldn’t do it without help from my neighbors,” Rogers said.
Rogers has lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years. Lately she has noticed more families with young children.
“It’s always been a great neighborhood. We’ve got more families now with little kids along with older generations that are still here. That’s what we love about our neighborhood, it’s intergenerational,” Rogers said.
