Kira Young waited for the adults to clear out before taking her turn at the hammerschlagen during National Night Out in New Richmond.

A hot and sticky night did not deter neighbors in New Richmond from celebrating National Night Out at seven different locations around the city Tuesday night, Aug. 1.

The first National Night Out took place in 1984 and involved 25 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states. What started initially as a community-building campaign to strengthen police-community partnerships has grown into a wider celebration of public safety.   

Kristi Rogers, with help from neighbors like Serena Wildt, organized a block party at 3rd Street and Park Ave. in New Richmond for the second year in a row.

“It’s really not a lot of work because it’s fun, but I couldn’t do it without help from my neighbors,” Rogers said.

Rogers has lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years. Lately she has noticed more families with young children.

“It’s always been a great neighborhood. We’ve got more families now with little kids along with older generations that are still here. That’s what we love about our neighborhood, it’s intergenerational,” Rogers said. 

