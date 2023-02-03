Torchlight parade 2023

Anyone in a basket had their own personal campfire to keep them warm. 

The Hudson Hot Air Affair kicked off its weekend of festivities with the Torchlight parade on Friday, Feb. 3.

At 7 p.m. the parade began. As it went on, the few blocks of Second Street began to fill up with bundled bodies. Despite the single-digit weather, there was still great excitement among the crowd. 

The weekend will continue with numerous events

