The Hudson Hot Air Affair kicked off its weekend of festivities with the Torchlight parade on Friday, Feb. 3.
At 7 p.m. the parade began. As it went on, the few blocks of Second Street began to fill up with bundled bodies. Despite the single-digit weather, there was still great excitement among the crowd.
Hoppin' through the streets
Magical Gnomes
This year's Hot Air Affair theme is "Experience the Magic."
Pepper Fest at Air Affair
Pepper Fest Princess Adeline Mitchell, Queen Ava Prissel and Princess Josie Hedin.
Here they come
Announcers had fun with their job, despite the cold.
Keepin cozy
Some Vikings fans made their way to the Torchlight Parade.
Magic in the air
There were lots of fun hand outs for parade goers.
Women from Milwaukee
For 29 years, these women from Milwaukee have attended the Hudson Hot Air Affair.
Judging
These three judges had hard decisions to make! But their sign let units know that bribes were welcome.
The weekend will continue with numerous events.
