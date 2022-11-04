This home offers an unbelievable opportunity to enjoy everything the St. Croix River Valley has to offer.
The property has endless breathtaking views of the river and over three acres of private land. It is also only minutes from charming downtown Hudson.
Thoughtfully designed to provide numerous river views and plenty of space to entertain inside and out, this home is ideal for parties and gatherings.
Outside you will find a 3.5 acre lot with a horseshoe drive, ample yard space and mature trees for privacy.
The home also has energy-efficient design and systems, an integrated whole home audio/lighting system, a screen porch with a fireplace and a heated garage that is over 1,000 square feet.
- Asking price: $1,475,000
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Square feet: 4,887
- Acres: 3.42
- Year built: 2007
