Three women were crowned 2021-2022 ambassadors for the city of Hudson on June 30. Maya Youssef, Jenna Simmons, and Mimi Miller all ended the night with tiaras on their head. Youssef, Simmons and Miller will share the title of Hudson ambassador.
Five candidates were competing for three spots. Candidates Ella Quinn, sponsored by Riverfront Athletic Club, and Frankie Franta, sponsored by Quality Moving and Storage, rounded out the contestants.
Youssef is sponsored by the Hudson Oral Surgery Center, Simmons is sponsored by Pedro’s Del Este and Miller is sponsored by McCabe Chiropractic.
Following the ceremony, Quinn made sure to congratulate all of the winners, first hugging and congratulating Youssef on her victory and then finding Simmons and Miller to congratulate them on their achievements.
The mission of the ambassador program is to provide young adults with a commitment to community service in the Hudson region. The winners will represent the community as ambassadors to the city of Hudson. All three will serve as ambassadors for one year.
Ahead of the coronation, candidates spent about 80 hours preparing, according to coronation coordinator Sarah Lockbaum. Preparations included attending community service functions, attending teamwork building events and being interviewed.
The coronation marks the beginning of Hudson Booster Days, the annual celebration of the Fourth of July in the city. The festival runs from June 30 to July 4 this year.
