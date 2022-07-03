Part of Hudson Boosters Days is the carnival. The carnival began on June 30 but the biggest turnout came on Saturday.
After the parade people made their way to Lakefront Park for the carnival. The carnival was complete with food, games, rides and live music.
Once the rain began to clear out, the skies became sunny. The improved weather led to an impressive turnout as the carnival went into the afternoon.
Unfortunately one major event, the hotdog eating contest, was canceled. There were other entertainment options including live music and bingo.
The big draw was the classic car show. The turnout was slow but as the afternoon progressed and the weather got better more cars entered the lot.
With more cars came more people. Dozens filled the area snapping photos and talking about the impressive selection of vehicles.
Throughout the day live music was played. The performing acts were “FireWater Gospel Choir” and “Bigly”.
Hudson Booster Days continues today and concludes tomorrow on July 4.
