The saying goes “Don’t let it rain on your parade.” Unfortunately it did rain at the Hudson Booster Days parade on July 2 but people didn’t seem to care.
Attendees dealt with on and off rain showers during the hour-long parade. Equipped with hats and umbrellas, people set up chairs along Second Street in downtown Hudson.
It was an impressive turnout considering the inclement weather. People lined the streets watching and cheering as the festive floats made their way down the street.
There was representation from many different businesses, organizations and charities. Those in the parade did not seem to mind the rain either.
The parade went along without incident. As people packed up they left with smiles on their faces. It turns out it can rain on a parade but people will still have fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.