From June 29 to July 2, Hudson Booster Days offered live entertainment, carnival games, food and competitions to Hudson and surrounding communities. Thanks to the warm, sunny weather, it all went off without a hitch.
The festivities began at 4 p.m. on Thursday, with discounted rides at the carnival. At 8 p.m., 2022-23 Hudson Ambassadors Maya Yousef, Jenna Simmons and Mimi Miller crowned Hailey Ehrnreiter, Nataley Labonia, Ayva Schabo and Maria Lyon as the 2023-24 Hudson Ambassadors — a program that gives young women the opportunity to lead, serve and represent their community.
On Friday, the full spectrum of entertainment began: pull tabs, food stands, the beer garden, bingo and live entertainment.
From classic rock cover bands to a juggling magician, a variety of acts played the bandshell over the course of the weekend.
Fire trucks, police cars and local businesses marched down 2nd Street in the annual Booster Days Parade on the morning of July 1. As one of their first events, the 2023-24 Hudson Ambassadors made an appearance, accompanied by the 2022-23 Hudson Ambassadors and representatives from surrounding communities.
As the deluge of candy came to an end, crowds poured into the carnival and Lakefront Park.
As 2 p.m. approached, lines of classic cars began to stack up south of the bandshell. Old Ford Mustangs and classy Cadillacs filled Lakefront Park for the annual Booster Days Car Show. Attendees walked by, admiring the vintage and new cars alike and striking up conversations with the owners.
Events, including the children’s tractor pedal pull and the children’s fishing contest, allowed youth to participate in free competitions on Sunday morning.
Admirers saunter through the Booster Days Car Show.
At dusk on July 2, the annual fireworks show began over the St. Croix River. Attendees lined the grass in front of the river as flashes of light painted the sky.
Even as the last fireworks fizzled out, the carnival remained late throughout the evening, and live entertainment by Maiden Dixie continued until 12:30 a.m.
Late on Sunday night police responded to a fight at the Lakefront Park Boat Launch. According to a news release from the Hudson Police Department, the suspect fled the scene, striking two pedestrians. The Star Observer will continue to follow the story as it develops, more information can be found online athudsonstarobserver.com.
The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central St. Croix County in west central Wisconsin...
* Until 930 PM CDT.
* At 734 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3
inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3
inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Trained spotters reported over 2 inches of rainfall in
Hammond.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Baldwin, Hammond, Roberts, Woodville, Glenwood City, Emerald,
Wilson, Hersey, Houlton and Boardman.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.