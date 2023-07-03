Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Central St. Croix County in west central Wisconsin... * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 734 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported over 2 inches of rainfall in Hammond. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Baldwin, Hammond, Roberts, Woodville, Glenwood City, Emerald, Wilson, Hersey, Houlton and Boardman. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED