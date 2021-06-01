HUDSON — St. Croix County K-9 Ares is sporting a new dog-shaped bulletproof vest, thanks to the efforts of two Hudson girls.
Fourth-graders Mallory Myster and Haylee Johnson, both dog-lovers, began a project last year to raise funds for Ares. The two went door to door and set up a stand at Angel’s Pet World to sell various items they made.
With the ropes, candle holders, glassware and more they sold, plus support from community members, the two accomplished their goal and fund the vest for Ares. They raised more than $3,900 in total.
The two were able to meet with Ares and his human partner Deputy Jordan Smith on April 11.
“It was very exciting to see the vest,” Myster said.
“I was very proud of what we had accomplished,” Johnson added.
Moms Julie Myster and Jessica Johnson said they were proud of the girls and their kind hearts.
“They found something was needed to protect an animal, and they went to work,” Julie Myster said.
The girls’ hard work was commemorated on the vest itself, with their names stitched onto just below Ares’ name.
“When I found out the girls' names were going to be stitched onto the vest, I cried,” Jessica Johnson said.
