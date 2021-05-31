HUDSON — Resilient and persevering were the words used to describe the Hudson High School Class of 2021, as they graduated Saturday, May 29 after a high school career marked by major construction and the COVID-19 pandemic.
That ability to adapt will help them in the long run, teacher Steve Sollom told the students in his commencement address.
"You will be successful, you'll find your own path. It's OK if it isn't the path you have in mind today," Sollom said.
The challenges allowed them to grow individually and together, Valedictorian Josh Davis said.
After making it through the year, and finally being able to celebrate all together in person, Class President Sam Johnson asked the senior class to look around at the classmates, family and teachers that helped get them there.
"Make the most of today and the rest of your life," he said.
