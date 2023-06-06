The Hudson Police Department swore in two new police sergeants at the Common Council meeting on June 5.
On May 20, the police department promoted David Massman and Kyle Knepler to the rank of sergeant. At the council meeting, each was sworn in by the honorable Susan Gherty.
Before joining the Hudson Police Department in 2019, Massman served as a Pierce County patrol deputy for two years. He has since served as a patrol officer, field training officer, state-certified instructor and the lead representative for the BADGER TraCS program, a state system used for citations and reporting crashes. Now, he will be assigned to the night patrol supervisor.
After working for the Combined Locks and North Hudson police departments, Knepler joined the Hudson Police Department in 2016 and has over 15 years of law enforcement experience. He has since served as a patrol officer, field training officer, state-certified instructor and a detective in Hudson. Knepler will be assigned to the detective division, where he will serve as a detective sergeant.
