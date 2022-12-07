The Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau hosted its annual window decorating contest. A mysterious and unknown judge selected the following winners:
Best of the Best: The Bees Knees
Most Whimsical: Grand Fête
Classic Christmas: Beloved Makers LLC
Light up the Town: SEASONS Gallery
