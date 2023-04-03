Less than 24 hours before the Tuesday, April 4, election, candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly made a pitstop in Hudson to share his position on the afternoon of Monday, April 3.
“The rule of law is pretty simple,” Kelly said to a room full of ready-to-vote Wisconsinites. “We go to the Constitution to see what you told us to do.”
Hosted by the St. Croix County Republican Party at Paddy Ryan’s Irish Pub, voters gathered hear from Kelly, as well as other St. Croix County elected officials and candidates, including St. Croix County Supervisors Paul Berning and Mark Carlson, candidate for the chair of the town of Hudson Rob Fowler, and Hudson Board of Education candidate Randy Lawson.
Kelly’s message was clear – a vote for his opponent Janet Protasiewicz, is a vote for Protasiewicz’s rule, not the people’s.
“She talks about her politics,” Kelly said. “Why would it be important for you to know what her politics are if she is running for Supreme Court Justice? We don’t do politics in the court. You do politics in the legislature.”
Kelly recounted a time when a young person asked him, “Who is your boss?”
Well, that was an easy answer for Kelly – the people.
He warned that if Wisconsinites put Protasiewicz on the bench, they’ll be electing a “boss” to the role of Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice, not a public “servant.”
“When I come into the Supreme Court chambers, I don’t bring the authority with me,” Kelly said. “Because it doesn’t belong to me. And I don’t find it when I reach the chambers, because it doesn’t belong to the office… that makes you the bosses and me the servant.”
(1) comment
Candidate Dan Kelly's statement regarding the meaning of "the rule of law" is entirely incorrect.
The rule of law is the political philosophy that all citizens and institutions within a country, state, or community are accountable to the same laws, including lawmakers and leaders. The rule of law is why the man who is our most recently serving former US President has been indicted by a NY grand jury and is about to be arraigned on charges of breaking the law.
