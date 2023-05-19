“One of the things that I think helps mental health the most is walking. One of the more healing things that we can do as human beings is to walk.”
Those were the words of UW Stout professor and director of the masters program in clinical mental health counseling, John Klem.
The good doctor joined more than 250 participants, more than double the number from last year, wearing snappy new tee-shirts on the 2023 Stomp the Stigma Walk for Mental Health Awareness on Saturday, May 13, sponsored by the New Richmond School District nutrition program.
Participants started at the middle school on a dreary but dry morning and walked about two miles to the high school football field where they had the opportunity to visit with a variety of vendors at the wellness fair before listening to the featured speaker, Klem, talk about mental health.
Alecsis Curry walked for her 25-year-old sister who suffers from schizophrenia discovered when she was 16. Curry’s grandmother, Martha Anderson, felt that the disease robbed her of opportunities she could have had otherwise.
“Now she is living her best life and we support her in every way that we can,” Anderson said. “Adolescent mental health is so hard on kids. When you have a mental disability, it’s like you lose your voice, people don’t believe you.”
Curry added that she thinks more kids suffer from mental illness than we know, but they are also more self-aware now because of efforts to erase the stigma and make more help available,
Klem addressed two questions with participants following the walk.
What is mental health? What causes it?
What can we do about it?
“Technology has had a profound impact on our culture and on our mental health and wellness,” Klem said.
The doctor made the case that technology, cell phones and other devices, in combination with COVID-19, have made it easier for people to isolate themselves.
“They have created a more fertile environment for the mental health issues like anxiety, depression and substance abuse to emerge and grow,” Klem said.
Klem explained that prior to the easy access to information technology provides today, people had to confront, struggle with their anxiety as a part of their everyday lives. He used the example of having to use a physical map for directions and the anxiety it caused when you still get lost. That kind of struggle forced people to deal with their anxiety in a real way almost daily, preparing them, giving them the tools and temperament to deal with the more difficult decisions they would have to make as adults.
Without those tools, young people lack the coping skills needed and can be overwhelmed by the challenges.
While tech has made accessing information easier in many instances, the world has not gotten easier. People still have to go to work, go to school, deal with people.
The reaction can be to withdraw and isolate or turn to substance abuse or both.
“We hide because we think the world is going to find us, judge us, hurt us,” Klem said.
“Depending on technology too much can stifle your ability to deal with (actual) people,” Klem said. “If you spent most of your adolescence not doing the hard things, then when you have to do the hard things (as an adult) they feel even harder.”
Klem referred to a recent study released by the Surgeon General.
“The average person spends 5 hrs. a day alone,” Klem said. “Hiding is disconnecting.”
What can we do
“I see so many kids isolating and hiding in their rooms, on their phones, lost in their games. That’s not good. It’s absolutely okay now and then, but spending 5 hrs. a day on it, that’s bad for you over time,” Klem said.
Klem encourages parents to pull their kids out of their rooms, shut down the video games, and turn off the internet.
“My kids screamed and yelled and wandered around lost for about three hours. Then they realized they could talk to one another, to other actual people.”
Connection is the key.
“Connection is the most important thing of all the healing things out there, for healing of mental health,” Klem said. “We are biologically wired to connect. When you are with people and connecting with people you typically will find a sense of wellness.”
Klem complemented Stomp the Stigma for bringing both awareness and wellness to the issue of mental health.
“If you look around today, and I did as I started doing the walk, as I watched all of you today, all of you were smiling, you were engaging, and you looked happy. That’s how you heal,” Klem said.
Stomp the Stigma raised more than $1,000 to be provided as a scholarship to a New Richmond High School graduate who is entering the field of mental health.
