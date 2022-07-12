NEW RICHMOND-- The rain was deafening on the roof of the big top. It could not have been timed more perfectly. It was Sunday afternoon and Fun Fest 2022 was coming to a close. The parade had just ended and the crowd was dispersing, filtering back into the carnival and food court for one last spin, one last pork chop.
In that moment, people yelled to be heard above the rumble of the rain, some soaked from a mad dash to the tent, everyone damp from the oppressive humidity. In that moment, my mind flashed back, it was October 30, 1974, in the sweltering heat of Kinshasa, Zaire, Africa.
One of the greatest sports stories ever told. The 20th of May Stadium, Muhammad Ali fought undefeated and undisputed champion George Foreman to regain the world heavyweigh title, the Rumble in the Jungle. As many as a billion viewers watched the fight on televisions around the world.
After the fight, the rains came, torrential, biblical in the mind of Don King, the legendary fight promoter.
"It was like God speaking to us…It was like an ordination. Muhammad Ali had been crowned the king.”
But this was not a heavyweight title fight, this was a hot dog eating contest.
The inaugural Fun Fest hog dog eating championship, sponsored by Mallard’s, featured three contenders, Trent Simonton, Kevin Manus and Kristen Nielsen.
From the start, it appeared Manus would be the man to beat. As they settled into their seats at the table, Manus pulled out his jug of water and filled 4 large plastic glasses. This was experience speaking and Simonton and Nielsen knew it.
The winner was determined by whoever could eat 23 hot dogs (buns included) the fastest or whoever could eat the most in ten minutes. The winner received $100 in Chamber Bucks and a $100 Mallard’s gift certificate. All of the contestants received a $25 Mallard’s gift certificate just for chewing and swallowing.
It was no contest. Simonton was obviously just a recreational eater. And despite a valiant effort by Nielsen, Manus won by consuming 15 dogs.
It was Manus’s fourth career hot dog eating contest victory. As for his dominating performance, Manus had this to say … (his mouth was full).
