Nearly 10 years ago, artist Mary Johnson created the bones of Scrappy, a metal armature of a splashing bass.
Now, once Scrappy is redecorated every year, his home becomes Camp St. Croix where community members are able to visit and admire him. Every once in a while Scrappy makes community appearances in parades and at festivals in and around town. He’s hard attraction to miss.
This year, eight students are participating in the annual four-day Phipps Center for the Arts Class taught by Liz Malanaphy: River Deluxe Exploration. It focuses on various aspects, including the interconnectedness of the environment, water science, the river and the annual decoration of Scrappy.
The RiverFest kick-off clean up event, hosted for a couple hours on Tuesday, supplies the trash for Scrappy, or rather the crafting materials.
Many of the students said they couldn’t believe the amount of trash on Scrappy and some of the odds and ends they had to work with.
This year, Malanaphy and the students had about 20 bags of trash to work with. They typically dump the bags out, sift through and toss the unusable pieces.
There’s a strategy to organize – no paper or broken glass. Paper disintegrates and avoiding glass is a safety precaution.
Yet even when all of those pieces get thrown away, there is still plenty to work with.
One year, Scrappy had received his new skin and a mother and son were admiring the volume of garbage displayed on the metal sculpture and noticed something familiar – a nearly brand new shoe the boy had lost in the river.
Malanaphy recounted this story, saying she clipped the shoe off the sculpture so the boy could take it home.
Lily, 11, and Loyal, 8, two of the River Deluxe Exploration class, walked me through part of their decoration process. Instead of individually placing squished, aluminum cans on the sculpture, they drill four holes into each can and lace them together with zip ties creating a scaly effect.
On the Thursday of the class, the students wrap up their sculpture project by creating a “seek and find” list for when people visit Scrappy. Find Scrappy and see how many items, like hats, sandals or the odd pair of sunglasses you can point out. If you have a keen eye, you may find more novel items like watch pieces, earrings and fishing reels.
Scrappy’s new skin debuts at tonight's RiverFest concert at Lakefront Park at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
