Geese and flood waters

Hudson's Lakefront Park is underwater. 

As of Sunday, April 16, the National Weather Service is predicting the St. Croix River at Stillwater, Minnesota, will crest around 90 feet on Thursday, April 20, 3 feet above the flood stage.

The estimated top of the flood protection dike at St. Croix Beach is 94 feet.

The National Park Service river access points along the entire Namekagon and St. Croix rivers are temporarily closed due to flood conditions.  

“River conditions on the St. Croix and Namekagon rivers are currently very high, fast flowing and cold with significant amounts of floating debris, creating hazardous river conditions for river users and park visitors,” states a news release from the National Park Service. Staff will continue to assess conditions and will open landings when they are safe to access. 

Area waters

Call 1-800-PARK-TIP to report hazardous conditions. Call 911 with emergencies. 

For additional information on river conditions and closures, visit nps.gov/sacn or the Riverway Facebook page, facebook.com/StCroixNSR

You can find updated flood information from the National Weather Service at water.weather.gov.

