Hats off to all the folks who marched in the 46th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, to all the police department officers who kept everyone safe and to all the folks, large and wee, who watched from the sidelines Friday in New Richmond.
The temperature at FNC Bank read 13 degrees at the start of the parade and 11 degrees at the end. The wind, off the North Sea at 20 mph made it feel like -4. It is possible this parade set an all time record for tossing candy. It was coming from leprechaun’s buckets, cardboard boxes, tupperware bins, shopping bags and Easter baskets and not a cabbage to be found anywhere.
Bagpipers
The consensus in the crowd was that the bagpipers in their kilts were unanimously the bravest parade participants Friday in New Richmond.
The Langness family was spotted with hot chocolate and some pretty spiffy head gear on the sideline at the 46th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, Friday, in New Richmond. Steve and Natasha Langness with Isaac, Adelynn and Evan Langness.
The consensus in the crowd was that the kids on unicycles looked the warmest followed closely by the Irish dancers from J. Rose Massage & Aquatics, while the bagpipers in their kilts were unanimously the bravest.
A special award awaits the only royalty to show up for this parade from Star Prairie once they can peel their frozen fingers off the float.
Not surprisingly, the state champion New Richmond Boys Hockey team seemed right at home in the hockey-rink-like conditions.
It required a truly hardy crowd of St. Paddy’s Day patrons to pull off a parade with smiles no less, under those conditions. It was a parade to remember. Erin go Braugh!
