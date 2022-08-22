Queen Ava Prissel and princesses Ava Edin, Josie Hedin and Adeline Mitchell were crowned at coronation on Sunday, Aug. 21. Alongside them, to represent North Hudson and its Italian heritage, is King Scott Hendrix.
The weather reflected the hot-pepper spirit of Pepper Fest as it was sunny and steamy in the late afternoon. Of course that didn’t deter a large crowd, far bigger than the available sitting room, from gathering to support the 2022 court, candidates and newly crowned 2023 royalty.
It was a special year for the Pepper Fest royal family, past, present and future, as one of their 2017 Pepper Fest princesses returned with a new title – St. Paul Winter Carnival’s West Wind Princess Shannon Baier. She addressed the crowd and commended the 2022 court for their spectacular year in crown and gown.
Her words were followed by the 2022 court. Queen Emma Hatch and princesses Marisa Gunderson, Bella Sophie and Kayla Klatt said their farewell speeches before passing on their titles.
“I’ve always dreamed of this experience, since I was a little girl,” Gunderson said. It was a bittersweet moment for Gunderson and Hatch, who were kindergarten best friends, to sisters in crown and now will be attending college together.
Gunderson and her crown sisters were able to pass their lived-dream on to the four young women who will reign for the next 365 days.
The coronation would not be complete without some words from the outgoing king, Joe Steiner. For him, it was an emotional speech to make to the four young women he has grown with throughout the last year. He commended them for their poise, spunk and spectacular year as ambassadors of the festival. He signed off in his own version of “for the last time in crown and gown.”
“For the last time sweating through this three-piece suit, I’m Joe Steiner, your 2022 Pepper Fest king.”
His title will be taken on by Hendrix, who grew up in Kansas City, Kansas, has three grown kids and has been volunteering with Pepper Fest regularly. He is currently employed with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers after retiring from the Army after 22 years and working in veteran affairs for eight.
The five newly crowned members of the court, will be attending parades and events like River Falls Days, New Richmond Fun Fest, Red Wing River City Days and many more over the year.
