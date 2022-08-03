Lakefront Park, filled with residents of all ages, was bustling from 5-8 p.m. The annual "block party" ditched the literal block, bringing all community members together as neighbors.
Hudson residents gathered, despite the dreadful heat, on Tuesday, Aug. 2, for National Night Out, as other communities across the country did as well.
Between hotdogs, K-9 demonstrations, community booths and Big Guys BBQ, the night was well worth the heat. All food was served for a free-will donation which will be donated to the Hudson Food Shelf. All non-perishable items leftover were also donated.
"Thank you community and neighbors for making this year’s National Night Out a success! We are so grateful to be able donate all of the proceeds and all left over non-perishable food to Hudson Food Shelf. Thank you to everyone that volunteered and helped make this year possible." -- Hudson Police Department on Facebook.
