Kiwanis event

Lauren Gibson shared a giant bunny hug at the Kiwanis Easter event at the high school Saturday in New Richmond.

A week earlier and the Easter Bunny would have been just a pair of tall pink ears sticking out of a snow bank, luckily it was Saturday, April 8, still chilly, but the bunny had his furry feet full taking pictures with kids at the Kiwanis Club of New Richmond’s annual Easter event.

Since the pandemic, working in partnership with School District of New Richmond Community Education, the Kiwanis have organized a drive-thru at the high school where families receive bags of goodies, kids are eligible to win bicycles and the Easter Bunny is available for photos.

This year bikes were donated by Bob Peirson; Dick Newman Memorial Bike Fund; Jeff Byron; Johnson Ford; Johnson Motor Sales; Lindsey Springer; Michele Wood; Nicole Wells; Phil Ohman; Carrie Hubmer - Hair Lounge; Sandy, Barb and Sue Brinkman; and Tom Adnderson.

Volunteers shared goodie bags with more than 100 cars while eight lucky kids walked away with brand new bicycles and helmets from the New Richmond Police Department.

