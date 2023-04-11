A week earlier and the Easter Bunny would have been just a pair of tall pink ears sticking out of a snow bank, luckily it was Saturday, April 8, still chilly, but the bunny had his furry feet full taking pictures with kids at the Kiwanis Club of New Richmond’s annual Easter event.
Since the pandemic, working in partnership with School District of New Richmond Community Education, the Kiwanis have organized a drive-thru at the high school where families receive bags of goodies, kids are eligible to win bicycles and the Easter Bunny is available for photos.
Lauren Trapp received a bag of Easter goodies from the warmth of her parent's car at the Kiwanis Easter event Saturday in New Richmond.
A slew of volunteers braved a brisk wind and chilly temps to help make the Kiwanis Easter event a hopping success Saturday in New Richmond. Front Row - Lacy Lindus, Mataya Grimm, Russell Fischer, Kendra Anez, Lindsey Springer, Grace Schmidt, Ava Bellomo, Carter Stueve. Back row - Leah Buehler, Elizabeth Schmidt, Phil Ohman, Jeff Byron, Crystal Roquette, Rougan Roquette.
A slew of volunteers braved a brisk wind and chilly temps to help make the Kiwanis Easter event a hopping success Saturday in New Richmond. Front Row - Lacy Lindus, Mataya Grimm, Russell Fischer, Kendra Anez, Lindsey Springer, Grace Schmidt, Ava Bellomo, Carter Stueve. Back row - Leah Buehler, Elizabeth Schmidt, Phil Ohman, Jeff Byron, Crystal Roquette, Rougan Roquette.
This year bikes were donated by Bob Peirson; Dick Newman Memorial Bike Fund; Jeff Byron; Johnson Ford; Johnson Motor Sales; Lindsey Springer; Michele Wood; Nicole Wells; Phil Ohman; Carrie Hubmer - Hair Lounge; Sandy, Barb and Sue Brinkman; and Tom Adnderson.
Volunteers shared goodie bags with more than 100 cars while eight lucky kids walked away with brand new bicycles and helmets from the New Richmond Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.