The annual Yellowstone Trail Heritage Day celebrated the historic trail in Hudson and across St. Croix County on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Between a vintage and classic car show, geocaching and a poker run, the festivities were a nod to preserving the historical story of our area.
Gathering at Lakefront Park and on Walnut Street for a few hours on Saturday, the collection of vehicles was like a step back in time across the decades. It was a gloomy day, but the weather held strong and dry with perfectly comfortable temperatures in the 70s.
Car owners from all over parked their vehicles, some setting up lawn chairs, chit chatting with those who strolled by.
Nick Jadinak, a River Falls resident, was one of those folks.
Jadinak came into possession of his teal 1950 Studebaker Starlight Coupe about four years ago when he no longer felt he could ride his motorcycle. His treasured vehicle, once on his bucket list to own, is now his daily drive.
Jadinak decided to attend this car show with his car, Dagmar, not only because he has a fun ride of his own, but to see the other cars folks brought to the show.
In addition to the events this year, ‘A Good Road from Plymouth Rock to Puget Sound: A Modern Guide to Driving the Historic Yellowstone Trail, 1912-1930,’ was celebrated as a recent publication by trail historians and authors John and Alice Ridge.
The book encapsulates the detailed history of the Yellowstone Trail and an invitation to journey along the trail, from a place that is most convenient to your sense of adventure – whether that is book in hand at home or from your state’s piece of the over 3,700 mile-long road.
