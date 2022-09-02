Michelle Kathleen Schmitt, Somerset, and Austin Jason Alman, White Bear Lake; marriage date: Aug. 27
Kathleen Louise Gilbertson, Hudson, and Larry Kenneth Annis, Star Prairie; marriage date: Aug. 26.
Marissa Elspeth Luna, Minneapolis, and Jonathan Bradley Burgoon, Minneapolis; marriage date: Aug. 20.
Hattie Constance Larson, Woodville, and Steven Allen Freshwater, Woodville; marriage date: Sept. 3.
Jaiden Kristine Wentz, Crosby, and Kyle Hogan McCormick, Crosby; marriage date: Aug. 20.
Ashley Anne Miller, Minneapolis, and Benjamin James Meyer, Minneapolis; marriage date: Sept. 3.
Janice Bernadine Hince, Warren, and Ronald Harold Meyer, Warren; marriage date: Sept. 10.
Brittney Lynn Croes, New Richmond, and Lucas Robert Miller, New Richmond; marriage date: Sept. 17.
Madison Diane Bygo, Boyceville, and Morgen Peter Mueller, Wyoming; marriage date: Sept. 3.
Melissa Kay Garness, New Richmond, and Cody Lee Schaar, New Richmond; marriage date: Sept. 10.
Desirae Jace Beyer, Hammond, and Michael David Schorn, Hammond; marriage date: Sept. 3.
Celina Soledad Nehmer, Hudson, and David Alexander Toles, Hudson; marriage date: Sept. 10.
Heather Joy Stevermer, Hudson, and Gregory Scott Veldhouse, Hudson; marriage date: Aug. 25.
Meggin Mary Green, Eagan, and Jesse Gardner Westphal, Eagan; marriage date: Sept. 10.
Melina Rashell Schultz, Glenwood City, and Matthew David Wink, Glenwood City; marriage date: Aug. 20.
