Elementary schools throughout the district on Friday had a big treat as part of Hudson Hot Air Affair weekend –a trip inside of a half-inflated hot air balloon in the gym.
At Willow River Elementary School, pilot Glenn O’Connell took some time out of his busy weekend to bring more than 300 Willow River students into Sedona Sunset, his hot air balloon.
Jaws hit the floor as the students entered the gym, nearly filled by the envelope.
O’Connell talked about the history of ballooning, the necessary weather conditions to fly and some of the science behind it as a floor filled with sock-footed students sat in front of him.
