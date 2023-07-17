Despite facing scrutiny at earlier meetings, the city of Hudson Plan Commission approved the application for a conditional use permit by Operation HELP and the Hudson Backpack Program at the July 11 meeting. The permit still needs to be approved by the Hudson Common Council.
Operation HELP and the Hudson Backpack Program — two nonprofits that provide resources to the community — have worked for over a year to find a co-location. The two organizations applied for a conditional use permit for the old Nor-Lake building located at 727 Second St. The permit will likely come before the council at the July 17 meeting.
Although approved, the commission motioned to review the conditional use permit every year for the first five years. This measure stemmed from staff concerns that the space would not be suited for food distribution.
The Under One Roof initiative intends to bring the complementary services of these two organizations together, making it easier to provide resources to community members in crisis.
In the application process, City Attorney Nicholas Vivian said the Plan Commission was trying “to determine whether this is the right location for the use that’s been described.”
Kris Knott, the Board Chair of the Hudson Backpack Program, feels that it is the right location. In a May 25 letter to the editor, Knott outlines several reasons why this building was chosen:
19,000 square feet provides enough space for several nonprofits.
The building has a parking lot with 26 spaces.
The downtown location provides ease of access to major transportation routes.
The top floor of the building is a commercial rent space, bringing in income for the building.
The building sits in a “buffer zone” between residential and commercial areas, and the project fits within the scope of the goal of this zone.
City staff, however, have their own list of concerns. City Planner Tiffany Weiss said the intensity of the proposed use, specifically in regards to the amount of vehicle traffic and parking, does not fit the space.
At the June 6 meeting, Knott outlined a new appointment-based scheduling system that would allow them to limit traffic from food pickups by only permitting 12 appointments every hour. The organization also estimates that only 25 people will be in the building at any given time.
“We don’t really feel that this would alleviate our concerns either,” Weiss said at the June 6 meeting.
The Plan Commission felt there were too many unknowns, including how many nonprofits would be operating in the building and what they will need.
Supporters of the project argue, however, there are too many ambiguities in the requirements listed by the commission.
Knott claims that, although the city has presented concerns about the intensity of use, they have not given specified levels of acceptable use.
The 2017 Wisconsin Act 67 defines the process required of municipalities when considering a conditional use permit. It states that requirements and conditions for a permit “must be reasonable and, to the extent practicable, measurable.”
A decision to deny a conditional use permit “must be supported by substantial evidence,” defined as “facts and information, other than merely personal preferences and speculation.
Despite repeatedly asking for a specific number of acceptable traffic for the space, representatives from the Backpack Program did not receive one at the June 6 session, and the Plan Commission opted to postpone their vote.
Going into the July 11 meeting, city staff recommended the conditional use permit be granted to the organizations except for the use of food distribution.
A motion was made and seconded to approve the application with staff recommendations and some minor alterations.
“You have to decide, based on what you have in front of you, whether or not it’s possible to place conditions that could make this use compatible with your ordinance,” Vivian said.
Plan Commission members debated the intensity of use through the viability of the appointment system, the potential for outgrowing the space and the consistency of the organization with regards to their plans.
Mayor Rich O’Connor said it is “a bad situation for all of us” to need to pull a permit because the conditions were not adhered to.
The motion was defeated in a commission vote.
Member Mary Yacoub-Raad moved to approve the permit with staff recommendations, excluding the measure against food distribution. Fred Yoerg seconded, and the motion was approved in a vote.
“Everybody here is for you. Please, I hope you understand that,” Yoerg said. “It’s the location… that’s the issue.”
