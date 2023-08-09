The Plan Commission passed a recommendation to the city of Hudson Common Council to approve the rewrite of the Downtown Overlay District zoning ordinance. A public hearing is set for Aug. 21.
By October 2024, the city plans to complete a comprehensive rewrite of the zoning code, which was last overhauled in 1993. Changes to codes intend to simplify the ordinances to make them more accessible and enforceable.
Although most of the proposed changes are for clarity, there are some significant changes in the update.
The code update clarifies the review process for minor and major alterations. Minor alterations, which include replacement, renovation and reconstruction of previously approved structures, may be approved administratively.
N.R. 118, a Wisconsin state statute that places additional regulations on the Lower St. Croix Scenic Riverway area, is now integrated into the code, preventing cross-referencing for applicants.
The zoning code no longer includes a comprehensive list of acceptable styles. Instead, applicants will need to explain how their proposed project fits within the context of the downtown area and the structures around it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.