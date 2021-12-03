The Hudson Hometown Music Fest chose GiGi’s Playhouse in Hudson to be the recipient of the Sept. 11 event’s fundraising efforts. The festival recently turned over a check for $6,500 as proceeds from the silent auction and wine pull.
Melissa Hardman coordinated the fundraiser, which received donations from numerous area businesses and individuals.
This was the sixth annual music event, this year at Lakefront Park in downtown Hudson and hosted by the Hudson Lions Club. The daylong free festivities included music by six local bands, food and beverages plus children’s activities. Bands this year included Boondoggle, Trandy Blue, Heartbreaker, Crabgrass, Hellkat and Goodbye Sun.
Major sponsors of the music fest were Luther Hudson Chrysler — Jeep, Dodge, Ram and WESTconsin Credit Union.
In addition to the free music shows, the fest hosted a 9/11 Patriotic Salute.
Hudson, North Hudson and St. Croix County first responders, fire departments, law enforcement and veterans were recognized for their outstanding community service. A 50-foot American flag, compliments of Jerry’s Towing, flew over the park to highlight the Patriotic Salute.
GiGi’s Playhouse is a Down Syndrome Achievement Center offering free educational, therapeutic and social programs to individuals of all ages with Down Syndrome and their families. It’s a non-profit, volunteer-led organization that opened a Hudson location in 2018.
