A plea hearing has been set for Robert Cesena who was arrested and booked into the St. Croix County jail in March after officers responded to a residence on Locust Street where there had been ongoing reports of stalking at a residence. A man would walk through the backyard and attempt to look into the windows of the lower level bedroom and living room.
Cesena was released on $2,500 bond, with the stipulations of no contact with the witnesses or their places of work or residence.
In April, he pleaded not guilty to charges of felony stalking a 24-year-old Hudson woman and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
On Thursday, Aug. 18, a plea hearing date was set for Monday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m., at the St Croix County Courthouse, 1101 Carmichael Road, in Hudson.
