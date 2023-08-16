The annual Plein Air Hudson event put the brushes down for the awards reception at the Seasons Gallery on Monday, Aug. 14.
The awards reception is the culmination of a summer-long competition that officially kicked off in April and the final products were entered by the end of June. In July, people came together to see the town of Hudson translated to canvas.
“We are so honored to host this incredible exhibit each year. The interest and investment from the community for Plein Air Hudson is truly thrilling,” Rachel Renner, the gallery director, said.
Hudson locals could’ve seen these artists in their element on Saturday, Aug. 12 with the Season’s “Paint the Town” event where live painting took place at Lakefront Park, Toll Road, and historic downtown Hudson.
The evening showed off the work of the 22 local and regional plein air painters that contributed to this year’s competition.
The artwork was judged by Dan Wiemer, a former president of the Minnesota Watercolor Society whose work can be found in galleries all throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Wiemer included five honorable mentions and third, second and best in show rankings. The honorable mentions included “The Octagon Garden” by Pat Undis, “Sunflower Field” by Jo Nelson, “Island Camping on the St. Croix” by Stephen Wysocki, “Summer Milkhouse” by Lisa Stauffer and “A Way Across” by Hannah Heyer.
In third place was “River Rocks” by Richard Abraham, second place was “Walnut Street” by Jeff Steiner and Best in Show was “Good Night” by Wendy Lacska.
The prize for best in show was $400, second place earned $200 and third place received $100 along with being recognized by the gallery.
For Wiemer, he wanted to see artists make the ordinary extraordinary. Streets, buildings and the seemingly “mundane” visuals of everyday life be made into a stunning piece of art.
In his judging, Wiemer was looking for the artist’s ability to pull off plein air’s big S’s: seeing, simplifying and stating.
Technique, color and storytelling were also all active contributors for Wiemer’s decision-making.
The event also included a People’s Choice award, where attendees voted for their favorite piece of the night. The People’s Choice was “Good Night” by Wendy Lacska who earned a $100 prize for the title.
“Each year I am amazed at the talent and creativity these artists lend to us. It is a joy to see our beautiful community translated through their creativity,” Renner said.
The paintings will be on display, and available to purchase, at Seasons Gallery until Aug. 27.
