It’s a talent to capture anything in an art form, but the works of plein air are specifically magnificent.
In French, en plein air translates to “outside.”
“It doesn’t describe a style of art,” said Richard Abraham, a plein air painter out of the Twin Cities, who has painted during previous Plein Air Hudson events and won the “Best in Show.” “It’s more of a procedure.”
Plein air painting brings artists into nature to capture a particular moment in time – what direction the wind is blowing, where the sun hits, what clouds sit where.
“Anyone can appreciate Claude Monet,” gallery director of Seasons Gallery Rachel Renner said.
This specific form of painting was well practiced during the European Impressionist era, circa 1870s and 1880s, through works from artists like Monet.
Seasons Gallery has invited 21 artists from the area to participate in a return of its modern day celebration of the artful capture of the Hudson landscape.
After its start in 2016, Hudson Plein Air was put on hold in 2019 due to the pandemic and then changing ownership. This year, the gallery brings the festival back with adaptations to leave the community of Hudson in awe of works from the various artists for longer.
Artists have already begun collecting their canvases from the gallery in downtown Hudson, 401 Second St., and setting up around town to paint Hudson.
“Every place is paintable,” Abraham said. People find beauty in the oddest of places. It’s the artist's job to see and translate that beauty.
Throughout the month, artists must create three pieces; a water scene, an architectural scene, and one painting of the artist’s choice all within a 10-mile radius of Hudson.
The third painting is to be completed during “paint the town,” the weekend of Aug. 19-22. You will be able to spot painters participating at Lakefront Park and Toll Road from 6 a.m. to noon, and in downtown Hudson from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 20.
After the artists have completed their works, the event will culminate in a ceremony, judging and awards on Aug. 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Season’s Gallery.
The artists, some from Hudson, others visiting from as far as Duluth, will use various “classical mediums,” Renner said, like oil pastels or watercolor.
Plein air painting is very personal, Abraham said. He remembers where he was and the weather he was painting in by just looking at some of his older works.
This year’s Hudson participants will work to express their visual interpretation of the city, showcasing their produced works at the exhibit available to view at Seasons Gallery July 1 through Aug. 28.
In past years, the works produced during Hudson Plein Air were only on display for seven to 10 days. Now, the north side of Seasons Gallery will display the pieces all month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.