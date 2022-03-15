Theft
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on Feb. 26 on Ruby Road.
A theft was reported at Fleet Farm on Feb. 25.
A garage unit on Aspen Drive was broken into on Feb. 25. A snowboard, bibs and a tent were stolen. Value: $540.
Walmart reported the theft of an electronic scanner on Feb. 23.
Walmart reported a shoplifting on Feb. 24.
On March 4, a catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the Applebee's parking lot.
A license plate was reported stolen on March 4 from a vehicle parked on Second and Commercial Street.
A coat was reported stolen from a customer at Walmart on March 3. Value $40.
A theft was reported at Menards on March 2.
A theft was reported at Fleet Farm on March 2.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle parked on Ward Avenue on March 1.
On Feb. 28, a five foot long walnut tree trunk was reported stolen from Spring Creek Dental. Value: $100.
Property damage
The back window of a vehicle was broken on Aspen Drive on Feb. 26.
A shared mailbox unit was broken into on Namekagon Street on March 4.
Vandalism was reported on the train bridge near the intersection of Baer Drive and St. Croix Street.
