Property Damage
A vehicle was reported damaged by two tree removal companies on Sept. 17 on 5th Street.
On Sept. 18, a vehicle mirror was reported damaged while parked on Canyon Boulevard. Value: $500.
Theft
Home Depot reported a theft of a carload of merchandise on Sept. 18.
A complainant reported laundry stolen from a dryer at Tumble Fresh Coin Laundry on Sept. 18. Value: $100.
