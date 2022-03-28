Theft
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on Fifth Street, March 19.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on Coulee Road, March 17. Value: $1,000.
On March 16, a fountain pop and a milk were reported stolen from the Holiday Station Store on Second Street. Value: $5.78.
A theft was reported at Fleet Farm on March 15.
On March 15, a gas drive off was reported at Marathon Station on Coulee Road. Value: $60.38.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on CrestView Drive, March 13. Value: $500.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on Dunberry Pass, March 9. Value: $1,500.
Property damage
A vehicle was reported shot by airsoft BB’s overnight, March 16, on Wisconsin Street. Value: $1,000.
