Theft
A gas drive off was reported on Jan. 15 at the Marathon Station on Second Street. Value: $54.
A theft was reported at Fleet Farm on Jan. 14.
On Jan. 14, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked at Wells Fargo Bank on Second Street on Jan. 14.
It was reported that a catalytic converter was stolen at the Best Western Plus on Gateway Boulevard between 27-29.
Gas was reportedly siphoned from a vehicle parked at the RiverFront Athletic Club on Jan. 12.
On Jan. 10, a license plate was reported from the mail at her residence on Heggen Street.
