Theft
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on Carmichael Road no April 21.
On April 19, an iPhone was reported stolen from a shopping cart in Home Depot. Value: $600.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on Beaudry Boulevard on April 18.
A gas drive off was reported on April 17 at the Holiday Station on Coulee Road. Value: $65.63.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on April 16 at St. Patrick’s Church.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on April 16 at Applebees.
A gas drive off was reported on April 13 at the Holiday Station on Crest View Drive. Value: $58.49.
Property damage
A pedestrian crossing sign on Baer Drive under the railroad bridge was spray painted and reported on April 18.
A Flowbird parking pay station was knocked over onto the sidewalk by Pier 500.
