Theft
A theft of a Dewalt 60-volt grinder was reported on Jan. 9 at Fleet Farm.
On Jan. 4, a gym bag was stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked at Principal Preservation Services, 1334 Hosford St. Value: $615.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on Jan. 4 on Stageline Road.
Various items from a car parked at River Front Athletic Club were stolen on Jan. 3. Value: $450.
A vehicle was stolen from the River Front Athletic Club parking lot on Jan. 3.
