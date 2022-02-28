Theft
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on Feb. 19. It is unknown where the car was parked at the time of the theft.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on Feb. 17 in a parking lot on Namekagon Street.
A wallet was reported stolen from an unlocked locker at Hudson High School on Feb. 15. Value: $214.
A gas drive off was reported on Feb. 14 at the Holiday Station Store on Crestview Drive. Value: $55.
Property damage
A street light was discovered down and broken on Brecken Ridge Drive on Feb. 16. Value: $3,000.
