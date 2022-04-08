Theft
A gas drive off was reported on April 2 at Holiday Gas Station Store on Crest View Drive. Value: $59.02.
Miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on March 31. The vehicle was parked, unlocked, in her driveway on Southpoint Drive. Value: $200.
A gas drive off was reported on March 30 at the Holiday Station Store on Crest View Drive. Value: $28.02.
Shoplifting was reported at Fleet Farm on March 29.
Drugs
A 25-year-old was arrested on March 31 for possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/deliver THC and possession of narcotic drugs.
Two people were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on March 29.
Assault
Johnnie Lee Barnes, III, 40, was arrested on March 28, for criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, battery, strangulation and suffocation, and physical abuse of a child intentionally causing harm.
