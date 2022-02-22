Property damage
A home on Cardinal Circle was reportedly egged on Feb. 6.
On Feb. 4, a key was broken off on the back door to the Hudson Police Department shooting range.
A catalytic converter was reported damaged, in an attempt to remove it, from a vehicle parked at Hudson Physicians, 405 Stageline Road, on Feb. 4.
Theft
A theft at the Walgreens on Carmichael Road was reported on Feb. 6. Value: $100-$200.
On Feb. 2, a jacket containing a wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle parked on Hanley Road. Value: $1,800.
A gas drive off was reported on Feb. 1 at the Holiday Station Store on Coulee Road. Value: $52.08.
A gas drive off was reported on Jan. 30 at Marathon Station on Second Street. Value: $50.10.
A gas drive off was reported on Jan. 29 at the Holiday Station Store on Coulee Road. Value: $99.09.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle parked on Industrial Street on Jan. 25.
A vehicle was reported stolen from the Hilltop Service lot on Jan. 24.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on Feb. 10 from a vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence on fifth street.
A vehicle was broken into on Feb. 10 at Farrells Extreme Bodyshaping, 1301 Gateway Circle.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Namekagon Street, Feb. 8.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on Feb. 7 from a vehicle parked on First Street and Walnut Street.
Ice fishing equipment was reported stolen from the back of a truck on Feb. 7 on Redwood Drive. Value: $2,379.
Tools were reported stolen from a vehicle on Industrial Street on Feb. 7.
