Theft
A gold Tiffany watch and five gold rings were taken from a locked display at Abigail Page Antique Emporium on Second Street, April 10. Value: $4,900.
A former Walmart employee is suspected of stealing $41.61 by not scanning items at self checkout.
Fleet Farm reported a theft on April 7.
A theft was reported at Home Depot on April 6.
Bailey Anthony Huot, 22, was arrested for retail theft on April 6 at Fleet Farm and Home Depot.
A citation was issued for a theft at Marathon Station April 4.
OWI
Victor Hugo Medina Namcela, 38, was arrested for his second operating while under the influence and possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle on April 9 near Stratford Way and Stageline Road.
Drugs
Brandon John Eide, 29, and George Marten Williamson, 32, were arrested at the Hampton Inn and Suites on April 7. Eide was arrested for possession of narcotic drugs and Williamson was arrested on a warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia and narcotic drugs.
A juvenile, 15, was cited for possession of a controlled substance at Hudson High School on April 7.
An 18-year-old was issued a citation for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia on April 5.
A citation was issued for drug paraphernalia, operating while suspended, revoked or disqualified and failure to maintain headlamps on April 5.
Vandalism
A vehicle was reported egged outside of Carbones Pizza on Second Street, April 8.
