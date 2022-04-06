Theft
It was reported that on March 25, a vehicle was stolen from Hilltop Towing and recovered in Maplewood.
A gas drive off was reported at the Holiday Gas Station on Second Street on March 27. Value: $50.01.
A vehicle was reported stolen from the Walgreens parking lot on Carmichael Road, March 26. Value: $5,000.
A Walmart employee's work phone was reported stolen from the store on March 26. Value: $850.
Shoplifting was reported on March 24 at Fleet Farm.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on Laurel Avenue, March 21.
Drugs
Two juveniles, 17 and 18, were cited for marijuana possession on March 25 at Coons Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.