Michaela Moore and Henry Boomsma interned at the Hudson Police Department over the summer. They assisted with the daily mail run, search warrants and even went along for an autopsy. Both interns also assisted in organizing and setting up the national night out, a well attended event hosted in Hudson on Aug. 2.
Moore and Boomsma are residents of the city of Hudson and currently attend college for criminal justice. Moore is attending Carthage College and Boomsma is at Grand Canyon University.
Rob Wasserman of Hail Repair Plus provided each intern an $1,000 scholarships as a way to give back to the community.
