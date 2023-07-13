After a day of working as an owner-operator truck driver, children’s book author Atas Mohamed writes mystical tales that aim to capture children’s imagination and curiosity — luxuries he did not have.

As a Somalian refugee, Mohamed grew up in a war-torn country where the need to survive often superseded the desire to imagine. Now, he lives in Hudson with his family where his two children have the opportunity to dream. Inspired by his children’s creativity and encouraged by his wife, Mohamed began to write.

So far, Mohamed has written four stories — two of them published — about a giant, magical Bernese mountain dog named Floki as he takes two boys, Malik and Qais, on grand adventures. The books are not only inspired by his family but also influenced by the imaginative minds of his young children.

His first book, “Floki’s Magical Forest Expedition,” was published in May 2023. It tells the story of Malik and Qais as they explore a strange forest with glowing trees, fairies and a unicorn.

In his free time, Mohamed sits down with his children and asks them, “What do you want to do in your imagination?” From there, he crafts a story.

“A lot of times kids write the books — we just don’t know it,” Mohamed said.

‘Floki’s Magical Forest Expedition’ foreword To my little inspirations, Malik and Qais, This book is dedicated to you, my two young boys. Your creativity and curiosity have inspired me to write stories that spark joy and wonder in young readers. With love and gratitude, Dad

His career and passion for telling stories begin with a story.

The first eight years of Mohamed’s life were spent in a Kenyan refugee camp.

As a kid, he would fashion soccer balls out of rubber bands and plastic bags. The stress of worrying about where he would get his next meal prevented Mohamed from having a carefree childhood.

“I’ve always wanted a really good childhood,” Mohamed said.

When he came to the United States in 1996, Mohamed experienced a monumental change at nine years old. He went from seeing animals and make-shift toys to the extravagant airplanes and escalators of the airport.

“It felt like I was coming to heaven,” Mohamed said.

Despite learning five languages during his time in the camp, Mohamed was always fascinated by the English language.

For him, it felt like a way to get ahead. He had always observed white people, even in Africa, receiving preferential treatment.

“Even though we didn’t know about racism growing up, you could still relate to it,” Mohamed said.

In his first year in the United States, Mohamed began to learn English. He went to a local school where he learned the fundamentals, but television programming, like Mr. Rogers, helped fill in the gaps.

English fascinated Mohamed as a storyteller, as well.

“You could share your story with billions of people,” Mohamed said.

Growing up in a big family, he would always share stories with his nieces and nephews. It was not until recently that Mohamed’s wife pushed him to share his stories with his new family — his kids.

Mohamed’s writing results from a multitude of values and influences.

Peter Pan, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Alice in Wonderland, Mr. Rogers, Sesame Street and other stories informed his writing. Some of them he read as a child, but others he was not able to encounter until later in life.

“I think children’s stories are what fascinated me the most because there’s just a piece of that missing in my life,” Mohamed said.

To him, the ability to revisit the past is the beauty of stories.

From learning English to adapting to a new country, Mohamed faced hardships to get where he is now, feeling like he is “playing catch-up.”

“We [immigrants] go in, we explore,” he said. “Because we struggled so much, we can teach our kids the mistakes to avoid.”

His goal in writing his stories is to make sure his children have a joyful childhood and to teach them those lessons, so they can be ahead.

Mohamed also writes about experiences, something he was taught to value. For him, toys do not make children happy, but the experiences they have with them do.

For some children, all they need is a story, Mohamed said.

“We bring positivity into their life right before they go to bed,” Mohamed said. “They think about the good things as they close their eyes.”

Mohamed is trying to spread the positivity of storytelling by sharing his books with the Hudson community. He has given out many of his copies, including to local shops like Ember & Bean.

He hopes that he can get his book into the Hudson Area Public Library and the schools.

“It’s not about making money for me,” Mohamed said. “I enjoy seeing people happy.”

More information can be found on Mohamed’s Instagram page @flokiboys.