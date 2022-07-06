If your home is powered by electricity in St. Croix County, you’re at risk for a rolling blackout right now, but Wisconsonites aren’t the only ones.

“The fact is, we are facing the increased possibility of electrical power shortages this summer,” said Brian Zelenak, St. Croix Electric Cooperative president and CEO.

A rolling blackout, Zelenak explained, is when “we are forced to take people offline in an attempt to save the electrical system from more serious collapse.”

It’s rolling because different subsets within the grid will experience a loss of power for a few hours at different, intermittent times.

One household may lose power in the morning. Another building may not have power for a few hours in the afternoon. This protects the system from full blown collapse, while equalizing the loss of resources across consumers.

No rolling blackouts have occurred thus far in the area, but there are a few things to understand in the case the preventative measures in place aren't enough.

According to the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, we aren’t the only ones facing this current risk.

An interconnected network generates power from Manitoba, Canada, down to Louisiana. It’s called MISO, which stands for the Midcontinent Independent System Operator. MISO is in charge of shutting down specific areas of power should the system be at risk, not local utility providers.

MISO has an assembly line of facilities, suppliers and utility distributors to connect the electricity to your home.

There are multiple systems like this within North America, each serving a different region.

Zelenak compares MISO to air traffic control, but for energy infrastructure instead of planes.

This summer, with unpredictable weather, intermittent extreme temperatures, returning to pre-pandemic activities and the transition between fossil fuel and renewable energy, the power grid may not be able to take it all.

“Even before summer’s official arrival, the mid-May heatwave we experienced strained the regional electrical grid operated by MISO,” Zelenak said.

As the landscape of power creation and usage changes, the transition period results in instability.

“This summer’s anticipated tight grid conditions are just the tip of the iceberg as weather grows increasingly unpredictable and the U.S. aims to electrify more high-emitting sectors of the economy – eventually leading to even more demand on the aging power system,” Politico writer Catherine Morehouse reported in a piece titled “Spiking temperatures could cause more blackouts this summer. They won't be the last.”

Demand patterns, altered in previous pandemic years, have increased at their peaks, according to the North American Electric Reliability Corporation.

This increase in energy use is met with a decrease in the ability to produce it.

MISO will generate 2.3% less power than last summer, with a projected 1.7% increase in top demand.

The increased need for energy for cooling homes during periods of extreme heat comes at the crossroads of mitigating fossil fuel power generation and increasing renewable power generation.

“Coal stockpiles at power plants are relatively low compared to historical levels. Some owners and operators report challenges in arranging replenishment due to mine closures, rail shipping limitations and increased coal exports,” the North American Electric Reliability Corporation reports.

Politico talked with Daniel Brooks, president of integrated grid and energy systems at the Electric Power Research Institute. The story reads: “If the electric sector can’t show it can maintain a grid that’s reliable and resilient even with the anticipated onset of demand as the U.S. electrifies more sectors of the economy, ‘it makes it much harder for us to get to the net-zero objectives that we have in the timelines that we need,’ [Brooks] continued. ‘So it’s really important that we all realize ... resiliency is not a barrier to getting to decarbonization. It’s a prerequisite.’”

Change isn’t easy. But it is inevitable.

“There really isn’t a quick fix to the issue, so the risk will remain and could increase as energy use increases and more fossil fueled power plants are retired,” Zelenak said.

Renewable energy is an important switch and a great source of energy, the pace at which replacement of fossil fuels is happening is of major concern to Zelenak.

The process requires intention and deliberate transitions.

Fossil fuel and nuclear plants need to be available during summer and winter when these extreme events occur, so the industry schedules maintenance and large projects during the spring and fall.

Using less electricity St. Croix Electric Cooperative’s Member Services Manager Mark Johnson provides some tips on using less electricity during high demand and more at lower demand periods to do your part to mitigate the risk of rolling blackouts. These tips are particularly applicable during three or four-day periods of extreme heat. Set your thermostat to 78 degrees or a level that is comfortable for the home, but a few degrees higher than normal. Closing curtains and shades will help the home feel cooler, longer. A ceiling fan or table fan throughout the afternoon will help circulate air.

Set up a schedule for your smart thermostat and smart lighting options, ensuring a minimal amount of energy is used from 2-9 p.m.

Charge electric vehicles overnight.

Set your water heater to 120 degrees.

Open the dishwasher after the wash cycle to let dishes air dry.

Delay using your electric dishwasher, washing machine or dryer until later in the evening, preferably after 9 p.m. or in the morning when electrical demand is less.

Grill your food instead of using your oven.

“This can create issues, as it did this spring, if unexpected or abnormal weather causes high demand for electricity or if power plants or transmission lines have unexpected outages,” Zelenak said. “A significant amount of new generation resources coming online are wind and solar, which are intermittent and not always available when needed.”

The first preventative measure in a situation where available energy is bleak, is to ask consumers to conserve where they can, by turning off lights and running dishwashers as opposed to hand washing.

In mid May, MISO implemented its maximum generation procedures to help address grid constraints, citing forced power plant outages, scheduled transmission outages and temperature-driven, above-normal loads as influencing factors.

“Every max gen scenario is unique,” Zelenak said. “We must react to emergency grid conditions in a real-time manner and may have to call upon our members to start reducing their electricity demand at a moment’s notice to stabilize the electrical grid and prevent a blackout.”

St. Croix Electric Cooperative, which purchases its power from Dairyland Power Cooperative, has a load management system ready for instances like these, quickly reducing demand to avoid overloading generation resources. This is common among utility providers.

It supports grid reliability, reducing demand to levels that can be met with available resources.

“If the demand for electricity exceeds what the grid can fulfill, rolling blackouts can occur,” Zelenak said.

The situation this spring resolved itself before escalating to a point where these protocols were needed, but the period of risk is not over.

Zelenak hopes energy consumers will be aware and ready if a rolling blackout occurs, but encourages people to avoid a “Chicken Little” situation of panic.

“We are in this together,” he said. From the Canadians of Manitoba to the Southerners of Louisiana, we are all connected via the same electric operation.