The Power of 100 Women of St. Croix Valley will be hosting their biannual charity event from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, at the White Eagle Golf Course, 316 White Eagle Trail, Houlton, Wisconsin.
The organization has a simple structure: about 100 women connect twice a year to each donate $100 to a local charity, causing the charity to take home $10,000.
The night consists of networking, followed by presentations from three selected local organizations, asking any necessary questions, then the 100-plus women vote and the charity with the most votes earns $10,000.
In the case of a tie, the organizations will split the raised total.
Members are permitted to bring more than one check to donate to all of the selected charities. Following the announcement of the winner, the group shares QR codes for Power of 100 members to donate virtually to the other two organizations.
The evening also shows off past year’s winner and the work they’ve accomplished thanks to the Power of 100.
This national organization came to St. Croix Valley in 2015 because four women: Lucia Bell, Darcy Kealy, Heidi Gilbert and Laura Foster, wanted to bring about communal change and awareness. From their start they’ve been able to assist causes ranging from domestic abuse and athletes with special needs to addiction and mental health.
“I’m just so encouraged by seeing so many good Samaritans,” Megan Laatsch, the group’s co-marketing chair, said. “[It’s nice to see] good people doing good work.”
The organizations are nominated from upstanding members within the Power of 100 group.
The Power of 100 is always accepting new members to join. After a sign-up fee and accepting to donate $100 for both their spring and fall meetings, the impact of the group becomes even more powerful.
“It’s so exciting to have more people and to bring awareness to others that aren’t aware of this organization,” Renee Frey, the Power of 100 co-marketing chair, said.
More information on the organization can be found online at powerof100.org/.
