For the safety of motorists, the Lake Mallalieu Bridge connecting Hudson and North Hudson in St. Croix County is closed until power is restored.
Motorists needing to cross the bridge should follow the Wisconsin Highway 35 detour that uses Interstate 94, Minnesota Trunk Highways 95 and 36 and Wisconsin 64.
Storms that hit west-central Wisconsin knocked power out in the area, including the power operating temporary traffic signals controlling a single lane of traffic from Division Street in Hudson over the bridge to South Street in North Hudson.
For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region:
- Follow us on Twitter: @WisDOTnorthwest
- Visit the region’s 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.