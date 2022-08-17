Kids of all ages flocked to the Deer Park Library’s summer program finale, an opportunity to get up close and personal with a traveling troupe of dinosaurs!
Sponsored by the library, Curt Strutz brought his Dinosaur Dimensions puppet show to the village park where an excited audience eagerly awaited their opportunity to share in a Jurassic flashback.
Prior to meeting the dinosaurs, library Director Barbar Krueger and her staff primed the kids’ prehistoric curiosity with a little ice age archaeology.
Library Assistant Elizabth Hesselink mimicked digging for fossils by providing kids with stone age tools, hammers and chisels, to chisel away on small blocks of ice to reveal tiny dinosaurs frozen in the ice.
During the main event, puppeteer Strutz, with help from his audience of young dinosaur fans, brought to life Trixie the baby Triceratops, Terror the pteranodon, Blue the velociraptor and Rexie the baby Tyrannosaurus rex.
Sturtz whipped his young dino-crazed audience into a frenzy during a chaotic show that featured one-liners mixed with dinosaur facts and audience participation including feeding the baby triceratops.
There was a vocal divide between believers and doubters in the audience with some yelling, “Robots,” some yelling, “They’re not real,” while some younger members of the audience scrambled under picnic tables and headed toward the back of the pavilion and the safety of family members.
One young audience member took matters into his own hands when he mounted the stage and assaulted the velociraptor.
No one was hurt and the show ended with one-on-one photos with the baby T-rex.
Sturtz converted his long-running science show to dinosaurs with government money he received during COVID-19 a year ago and has not looked back since.
“I decided to do dinosaurs this year, and it has been insane ever since. I’ve been doing on average two to three shows a day this summer for libraries, fairs and campgrounds on the weekends,” Sturtz said.
The life-like custom dinosaurs are made to Sturtz’s specifications by a Chinese company.
“It’s dinosaur education. Very basic dinosaur facts, not too deep but fun so kids know what’s going on. I always direct them to the library to learn more about dinosaurs at the end of the show. I really enjoy working with the kids. It’s been 15 years now,” Sturtz said.
