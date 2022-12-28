Preliminary evidence suggests that George Musser, 20, found dead on Christmas evening, died as a result of cold weather exposure, according to a report from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. An official cause and manner of death is pending toxicology.
The report provided the following details.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office formally identified the body found Dec. 25 near the 5400 block of Osgood Avenue North as Musser, a University of Wisconsin-River Falls student and Stillwater resident. Musser was reported missing early Saturday morning, Christmas Eve, after leaving Brian’s Bar & Grill in downtown Stillwater around 2 a.m.
Musser left the bar in subzero temperatures wearing a flannel shirt, jeans, stocking cap and shoes.
A progression of video footage from traffic and surveillance cameras tracked an individual matching Musser’s description. The individual traveled alone and on foot, leading from downtown Stillwater toward the area where his body was found.
Toxicology results could take up to 60 days to complete, but the Washington County Sheriff’s Office continues to work closely with the Stillwater Police Department as the case remains under investigation.
