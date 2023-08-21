Hudson Safe is beginning to prepare for the 2023 Senior All Night Party, hosted on the night of graduation for the new alumni. Its Pot of Gold fundraiser begins at the Sept. 1 football home game against Chippewa Falls.
Since the late 1980’s, parent organizations have been hosting the Senior All Night Party, an event complete with prizes, games and other entertainment for the graduating class. Hudson Safe has been organizing the event since 2010. The event relies on the power of community.
“It takes our whole community for this event to come together,” Board Member Meredith Anderson said.
In 2023, over 80% of the graduating class attended the Senior All Night Party. Over 150 parent volunteers, fundraisers and donations from community members and local businesses helped bring the event to life and support high attendance numbers.
Hudson Safe has begun making plans for its upcoming fundraising events.
The Pot of Gold fundraiser gives football game attendees the opportunity to win half of the “pot of gold” in the form of a cash prize by purchasing raffle tickets. Hudson Safe will be holding the fundraiser every home game after Sept. 1.
Hudson Safe also offers customizable signs to show off the community’s Raider Pride. Each sign can be customized to display up to three activities and clubs.
Much of the planning for the event does not take place until the new year, according to Anderson. Many of the events will likely be the same as in previous years, including the hypnotist that comes at the end of the night. Registration will open on Feb. 1, 2024.
“We’re hoping for a positive, fun night with great activities and maybe you win some prizes,” Anderson said. “But you have a great night with your friends before you go off into the world.”
Hudson Safe is also looking for ways to continue to be engaged in the community and support other organizations to further their mission of alcohol, drug and mental health education, according to Anderson.
